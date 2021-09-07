Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,577,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 262,561 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

