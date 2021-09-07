Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,214 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Marks Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $186.76 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.93.

