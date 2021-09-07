Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPAI stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

