Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,016.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.