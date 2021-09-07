Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $485,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $650.75 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $659.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.