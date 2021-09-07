Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

