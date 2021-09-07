Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75.

