Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $165.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.90.

