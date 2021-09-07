Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,734 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

