Argent Trust Co Buys 460 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $163.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

