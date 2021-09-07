Argent Trust Co Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $228.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.32.

