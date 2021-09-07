Argent Trust Co Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Micron Technology by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 261,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.