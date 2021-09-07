Argent Trust Co Has $3.74 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $122,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $2,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,569 shares of company stock worth $37,866,795. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

