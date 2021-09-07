Argent Trust Co Purchases 868 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,805.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 131,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 124,529 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in International Paper by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 12.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

IP traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.27. 5,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,206. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

