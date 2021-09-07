Argus Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.44.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.