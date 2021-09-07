Argus Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.44.
Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
