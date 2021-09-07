Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,519,806 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

About Ariana Resources (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

