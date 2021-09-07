Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

