Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RKT. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

RKT opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

