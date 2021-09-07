Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.