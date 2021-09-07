Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,196 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 148,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth $282,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth $107,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

RMBS stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.42 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

