Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,444 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ATI opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

