Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,031 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.