ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00061448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00162807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.96 or 0.00744643 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

