Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.