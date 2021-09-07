Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 839 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $338,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 708,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

