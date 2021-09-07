Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,460 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

NYSE CB opened at $183.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.52. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

