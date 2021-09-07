Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 62,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 24,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $356.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

