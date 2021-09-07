Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

