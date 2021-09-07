Ashley Cordova Sells 828 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $114,454.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ashley Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.03. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,771.45 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

