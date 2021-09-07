ATLANT (ATL) Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, ATLANT has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One ATLANT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a total market cap of $643,903.59 and $131.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00160932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.93 or 0.00743401 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.