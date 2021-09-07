Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $10.34 price objective on shares of Atos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atos has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

