Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Atreca by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 498,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,015 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 198,399 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

