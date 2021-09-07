AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce sales of $6.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.18 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $24.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,964. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock valued at $408,591 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

