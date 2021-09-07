Audius Tops 24 Hour Volume of $85.17 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Audius has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $85.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004953 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00016546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00145183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00741802 BTC.

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

