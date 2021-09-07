Audius Tops 24 Hour Volume of $85.17 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Audius has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $85.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004953 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063376 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002972 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00016546 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00145183 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046035 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00741802 BTC.
Audius Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “
Audius Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.