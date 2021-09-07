Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $6.78 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.82.
ACB stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
