Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $6.78 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.82.

ACB stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

