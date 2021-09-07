Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million.

NASDAQ JG opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

