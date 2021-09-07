AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,537.25 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,590.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,461.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

