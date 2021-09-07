AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $232.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.99. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

