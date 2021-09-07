Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,822 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

