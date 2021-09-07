AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading Down 4.3%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 12,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,249,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

