Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 24,601 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,601 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 4.6% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MBS ETF worth $60,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

