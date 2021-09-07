Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,912.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,721.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,433.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

