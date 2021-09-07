Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.07. 166,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The firm has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

