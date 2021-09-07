Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 14,183 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 2.53% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 6,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,793. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

