Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 23,715 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the quarter. Veritex makes up 1.3% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veritex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Veritex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 254,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,054. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

