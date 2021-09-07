Aviva PLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,059. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day moving average is $200.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

