Aviva PLC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,700. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.92.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.