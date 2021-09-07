Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AVVIY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 26,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,536. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7892 per share. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 46.79%.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

