Aviva PLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,700. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.92.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.