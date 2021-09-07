AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.19 ($29.63).

Shares of CS stock opened at €23.77 ($27.96) on Monday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.68.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

